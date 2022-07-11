Having received her training from Cambridge University and University College London, Dr Sam Bunting became a member of the Royal College of Physicians in 2002. After several years practising medical dermatology, she spent the next decade making a name for herself as one of the beauty industry's most in-demand. When she wasn't treating patients in her London clinic, she was starring on the small screen, in shows such as TLC's Extreme Beauty Disasters, and consulting for cosmetics brands.

In 2018, she pioneered her eponymous skincare range Dr Sam's which has gone on to win countless awards and become a Get The Gloss team favourite.

But her busy schedule and passion for educating has meant she now takes on a limited number of clinic clients. Instead, you can head to her Dr Sam Bunting + Associates office to be treated by Dr Sam's hit squad of star skin doctors including Dr Emma Wedgeworth and Dr Rakesh Patalay.

Accreditation: MRCP, MBBS