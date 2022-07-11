Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Dr Sam Bunting
- Location: Central London
- See them for: Anti-ageing, Acne, Peels, Injectables, Rosacea
- USP: Honest, accessible skincare advice wherever you are in the world
About Dr Sam Bunting
Following years spent treating patients daily from her Harley Street HQ (acne-busting and anti-ageing are her super-powers), Dr Sam Bunting is now on a mission to share her wealth of skincare knowledge. Save for a handful of VIP in-clinic clients, her work focuses on education and empowerment via her YouTube channel and thriving 23,000-strong Facebook community.
Where to find Dr Sam Bunting
Website: drsambunting.com
0203 475 4773
info@drsambunting.com
Dr Sam Bunting + Associates
41 Harley Street
London
W1G 8QH
