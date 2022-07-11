Dr Sam Bunting

Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products

  • Location: Central London
  • See them for: Anti-ageing, Acne, Peels, Injectables, Rosacea
  • USP: Honest, accessible skincare advice wherever you are in the world


About Dr Sam Bunting

Following years spent treating patients daily from her Harley Street HQ (acne-busting and anti-ageing are her super-powers), Dr Sam Bunting is now on a mission to share her wealth of skincare knowledge. Save for a handful of VIP in-clinic clients, her work focuses on education and empowerment via her YouTube channel and thriving 23,000-strong Facebook community.

Having received her training from Cambridge University and University College London, Dr Sam Bunting became a member of the Royal College of Physicians in 2002. After several years practising medical dermatology, she spent the next decade making a name for herself as one of the beauty industry's most in-demand. When she wasn't treating patients in her London clinic, she was starring on the small screen, in shows such as TLC's Extreme Beauty Disasters, and consulting for cosmetics brands.

In 2018, she pioneered her eponymous skincare range Dr Sam's which has gone on to win countless awards and become a Get The Gloss team favourite.

But her busy schedule and passion for educating has meant she now takes on a limited number of clinic clients. Instead, you can head to her Dr Sam Bunting + Associates office to be treated by Dr Sam's hit squad of star skin doctors including Dr Emma Wedgeworth and Dr Rakesh Patalay.

Accreditation: MRCP, MBBS



Where to find Dr Sam Bunting

Website: drsambunting.com
0203 475 4773
info@drsambunting.com

Dr Sam Bunting + Associates
41 Harley Street
London
W1G 8QH

