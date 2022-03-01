From masterminding the hair at hundreds of fashion shows and zshusing up A-listers for the red carpet to styling models for sell-out magazine covers, Mcknight is still the man everyone wants in their glam squad. How has he sustained such a stellar career? Well, for one, he’s nice. He may move in A-list circles (Madonna has him on speed dial) but he will natter away with anyone about gardening (a passion of his) over a cuppa. Secondly, he’s a visionary. It takes true creativity to keep pushing boundaries and coming up with new ways to look at hair. If you want proof, look up his 2016 Somerset House Hair exhibition, a whistlestop tour through some of his most groundbreaking work.

Mcknight believes that good hair is the ultimate mood booster and your greatest accessory. His range of styling products includes a dry shampoo that was created for Ms Moss herself; the range quickly gained cult status for letting mere mortals achieve that cool-girl, slightly gritty vibe that he’s famous for. And now, he’s delved into haircare with his Hair by Sam Mcknight range https://www.getthegloss.com/beauty/hair/easy-summer-waves-sam-mcknight. Shampoos, masks and oils are all coming this way, allowing all of us more of that Mcknight magic at home.