Cosmetic doctor and founder of Esho lip cosmeceutical range
Dr Tijion Esho
- Location: South West London, Liverpool, Newcastle
- See them for: Lip augmentation, Dermatologist, PRP, Injectables, Lip laser, Lasers
- USP: Pioneering and precision lip enhancement
About Dr Tijion Esho
'The Lip Doctor' is his name, precision pout-plumping is his game. As the former resident cosmetic doctor on E4's Body Fixers makeover show, Dr Tijion Esho's books are filled with everyone from royals to A-list celebrities. He's a top industry innovator offering revolutionary treatments, like his Laser Lip Lift for needle-free volume. He’s also passionate about making lip fillers last longer, and even weaning us off them, via his world-first cosmeceutical lip care range.
Where to find Dr Tijion Esho
Website: eshoclinic.co.uk
Wimbledon: 0203 970 4693
Newcastle: 0191 2499349
bookings@eshoclinics.co.uk
36 Ridgway
Wimbledon
SW19 4QQ
Collingwood House
The Fleming Business Centre
Jesmond
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE2 3AE
