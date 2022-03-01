Dr Tijion Esho

Cosmetic doctor and founder of Esho lip cosmeceutical range

  • Location: South West London, Liverpool, Newcastle
  • See them for: Lip augmentation, Dermatologist, PRP, Injectables, Lip laser, Lasers
  • USP: Pioneering and precision lip enhancement


About Dr Tijion Esho

'The Lip Doctor' is his name, precision pout-plumping is his game. As the former resident cosmetic doctor on E4's Body Fixers makeover show, Dr Tijion Esho's books are filled with everyone from royals to A-list celebrities. He's a top industry innovator offering revolutionary treatments, like his Laser Lip Lift for needle-free volume. He’s also passionate about making lip fillers last longer, and even weaning us off them, via his world-first cosmeceutical lip care range.



Where to find Dr Tijion Esho

Website: eshoclinic.co.uk
Wimbledon: 0203 970 4693
Newcastle: 0191 2499349
bookings@eshoclinics.co.uk

36 Ridgway
Wimbledon
SW19 4QQ

Collingwood House
The Fleming Business Centre
Jesmond
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE2 3AE

Related Experts

Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Skin

Dr Natalie Geary

Aesthetics Doctor
Health

Emma Bardwell

Registered nutritionist
Tweakments

Dr David Jack

Aesthetic doctor
Health

Dr Galyna Selezneva

Aesthetic doctor and psychiatrist
Cosmetic

Dr Sarah Tonks

Aesthetic Doctor
Health

Dr Sohère Roked

Hair stylists

Michael Van Clarke

Hairstyl
Explore more




 You may also like

Skin

The definitive guide to using chemical exfoliants in your skincare routine

Health

Ask the doctor: Why do vitamins make my pee yellow?

Fitness

Lululemon has dropped its first cross-training shoe Chargefeel and we were the first to try it

Beauty

Glossy Picks: this week's hottest new summer beauty, makeup and skincare launches

article

We're hiring - Commercial/Sales manager

Fitness

J-Lo’s easy-to-follow secrets to looking amazing ahead of her 53rd birthday

Beauty

Hailey Bieber just broke the internet with her glazed donut nails. Here’s how to do them.

Health

Hydration station: what to drink to stay cool in the heat

Explore More