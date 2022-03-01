'The Lip Doctor' is his name, precision pout-plumping is his game. As the former resident cosmetic doctor on E4's Body Fixers makeover show, Dr Tijion Esho's books are filled with everyone from royals to A-list celebrities. He's a top industry innovator offering revolutionary treatments, like his Laser Lip Lift for needle-free volume. He’s also passionate about making lip fillers last longer , and even weaning us off them, via his world-first cosmeceutical lip care range.