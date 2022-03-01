With over 25 years of experience as a semi-permanent makeup artist and aesthetics practitioner, Tracie is dedicated to evolving the semi-permanent makeup market, through her tireless efforts to discover and develop the very best technologies and techniques. It’s this commitment to being the best in her field that has led to thousands of people trusting her to create the lasting looks that they want.

The permanent makeup and aesthetics market still has a way to go in terms of regulation, which is something Tracie is on a mission to change, training her artists to be the most skilled and exacting in the UK.

When Tracie Giles London launched in 2003, it was the first semi-permanent makeup clinic on the high street. It was always a goal of Tracie’s to deliver natural, bespoke semi-permanent makeup to the masses. Today, Tracie Giles London (situated just round the corner from Harrods) is run by Tracie and her daughter Charlotte, Their team of experts also offer their services in concessions in spas all over London.

Accreditation:

Level 7 Aesthetics Practitioner, Level 4 VTCT (UK), CPCP (USA)