Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Tracie Giles
- Location: London
- See them for: microblading, cosmetic tattooing, permanent makeup
- USP: hyper-real brows, defined lips and semi-permanent smoky eyeliner
About Tracie Giles
Forget any ideas you have about the heavy-handed tattooed eye and lip liner of the 90s. Based in an eponymous Knightsbridge clinic, Tracie Giles and her team of highly skilled technicians have elevated the entire genre of semi-permanent makeup.
One of the country’s leading permanent makeup artists, Tracie Giles is dedicated to delivering natural results to her clients. She currently counts Vogue Williams and Louise Thompson as fans. Using state-of-the-art technology to create bespoke results, clients head to Tracie for microblading when they want fuller, fluffier, brows, while her signature Gloss and Go Lip Blush is renowned for adding definition and extra pigment to lips. She can even create a semi-permanent smoky eye that looks chic, not clown-like. Impressive.