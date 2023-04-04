George Northwood

Salon owner and founder of Undone by George Northwood product range

  • Location: Central London
  • See them for: Women's cuts, Hair styling
  • USP: Effortlessly cool choppy cuts


About George Northwood

Alexa Chung's shaggy bob, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beachy waves and Meghan Markle's tousled bridal bun... name an achingly chic celebrity cut and chances are George Northwood is behind it.

His salon in London's Fitzrovia has seen more famous faces than the back door of the Dorchester (we spied the Duchess of York during our visit). In 2021, George bottled his quintessential too-cool-to-care aesthetic with his own range of products including shampoos, volumisers and, of course, a wave spray. He's also a two-time Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge.

Bristol-born George always dreamed of following in the footsteps of his hairdresser grandmother Tess although he likely never imagined his career would soar to quite the heights it has. Having risen through the ranks, over 20 years ago, at some of London's most prestigious salons, he was quickly working his magic on fashion editorials and advertising campaigns.

George's big break? Creating an iconic bob for an up-and-coming Alexa Chung in the Noughties, cementing him as one of the most sought-after coiffeurs amongst 'It' Brit girls.

In 2014, he opened the doors to his own shiny salon complete with foliage, exposed brick and M&Ms with George's initials on.

Having perfected his distinctive style over several years, he now personally trains all his salon's stylists in his own unique method – an approach he describes as 'bespoke,' 'freehand' and 'fluid.'

If you can't get a booking with the man himself (renowned in the business for his charm and hard work), his own product line is the next best thing.



Where to find George Northwood

Website: georgenorthwood.com
0207 580 8195
enquiries@georgenorthwood.com

George Northwood
24 Wells Street
London
W1T 3PH

