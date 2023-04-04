George Northwood

Bristol-born George always dreamed of following in the footsteps of his hairdresser grandmother Tess although he likely never imagined his career would soar to quite the heights it has. Having risen through the ranks, over 20 years ago, at some of London's most prestigious salons, he was quickly working his magic on fashion editorials and advertising campaigns.

George's big break? Creating an iconic bob for an up-and-coming Alexa Chung in the Noughties, cementing him as one of the most sought-after coiffeurs amongst 'It' Brit girls.

In 2014, he opened the doors to his own shiny salon complete with foliage, exposed brick and M&Ms with George's initials on.

Having perfected his distinctive style over several years, he now personally trains all his salon's stylists in his own unique method – an approach he describes as 'bespoke,' 'freehand' and 'fluid.'

If you can't get a booking with the man himself (renowned in the business for his charm and hard work), his own product line is the next best thing.