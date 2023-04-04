Hannah Alderson

Registered nutritional therapist and founder of The Positive Method - The Path to Happier Hormones

  • See them for: Nutrition, Consultations
  • USP: Positive weight loss for PCOS sufferers


About Hannah Alderson

Yes, she's the epitome of 'good vibes only' but behind Hannah's sunshine smile and vibrant Insta-grid is some serious expert training. Alongside her nutritional qualifications, she sits on the medical advisory board for the PCOSAA (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Awareness Association).

Our walking (well, 'disco dancing') encyclopaedia for all things hormone-related, she can help with positive weight loss and issues relating to PCOS and the menopause.

Following a decade-long career in theatre and design (don't miss her sparkly 'Disco Pantry' reels on Instagram), Hannah trained for three years at London's world-renowned College of Naturopathic Medicine, qualifying as a registered nutritional therapist with a diploma in nutritional therapy.

She followed this with yet more training including courses at the Institute of Functional Medicine and the University of Functional Medicine.

Now, she runs her own practice implementing her programme 'The Positive Method’,  an evidence-based approach to improving hormonal health, particularly in PCOS which Hannah has suffered from herself.

Accreditation: BA(Hons) DipCNM, registered with the British Association of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and member of The Institute of Functional Medicine



Where to find Hannah Alderson

Website: hannahalderson.com
07960588462
hello@hannahalderson.com

Apple Cottage
120 High Street
Berkhamsted
Hertfordshire
HP4 2BL

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more