Hannah Alderson

Following a decade-long career in theatre and design (don't miss her sparkly 'Disco Pantry' reels on Instagram ), Hannah trained for three years at London's world-renowned College of Naturopathic Medicine, qualifying as a registered nutritional therapist with a diploma in nutritional therapy.

She followed this with yet more training including courses at the Institute of Functional Medicine and the University of Functional Medicine.

Now, she runs her own practice implementing her programme 'The Positive Method’, an evidence-based approach to improving hormonal health, particularly in PCOS which Hannah has suffered from herself.

Accreditation: BA(Hons) DipCNM, registered with the British Association of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and member of The Institute of Functional Medicine