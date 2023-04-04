Hannah Gaboardi

Trichologist

  • Location: Central London
  • See them for: Hair Loss and Thinning, Hair Loss, Scalp mesotherapy, Scalp Health
  • USP: High-science hair growth help in an uber-luxe location


About Hannah Gaboardi

With her own glossy bouncy locks, Hannah Gaboardi is the poster girl for great hair. But behind the guru's glamorous exterior is some serious know-how. The trained trichologist has been treating VIP clients for over 15 years and now consults from her own stunning The Hair Growth clinics in London's Nobu Hotel and Knightsbridge.

Having kicked off her hair career as a colourist, Hannah Gaboardi trained as a trichologist, specialising in the science of human hair and scalp. Her fastidious approach – and hybrid knowledge of both the biology of the hair and the best ways to style it – has made her one of London's most talked-about growth experts. She’s also a judge in the Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2022.

Each of her consultations includes elements such as analysis of hormone health, diet and stress concerns, medical history evaluation and a three-month resolution programme involving medical and holistic prescriptions.

On her menu? Expect cutting-edge treatments including hair growth plasma injections (PRP), hair vitamin injectables and cleansing scalp 'facials' – carried out in calming spa-like settings.



Where to find Hannah Gaboardi

Website: hannahgaboardi.com
0203 488 3179
info@hannahgaboardi.com

The Hair Growth Clinic
Nobu Hotel Portman Square
22 Portman Square
London
W1H 7BG

The Hair Growth Clinic
54 Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7JN

