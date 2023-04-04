Hannah Martin

Makeup artistry, tutorials, product reviews, bridal, brand collaborations

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Makeup artistry, Tutorials, Makeup Artist, Product Reviews, Bridal, Brand Collaborations
  • USP: The Royals' go-to makeup artist for timeless glam


About Hannah Martin

It's impossible to mention Hannah Martin's endless list of achievements without referencing the fact she helped beautify one of the most famous brides in history.

The makeup artist was behind Kate Middleton's wedding makeup, having reportedly given the Duchess lessons ahead of her nuptials in 2011. Hannah was also wedding makeup artist for Princess Eugenie in 2018.

But the Gloucestershire-born maestro's CV spans way beyond Royal brides. Hannah perfected her craft as one of Bobbi Brown's right-hand woman – on the brand's pro team – and has since garnered over 4 million views on her own YouTube channel. A veteran of Get The Gloss' own speedy makeup challenges, her signature is smoldering eyes and bronzed goddess skin – made wonderfully accessible for all.

Having spent her youth doing makeup for theatre productions, Hannah Martin ventured into the world of makeup as a young adult. A life-long fan of Bobbi Brown, she scored her dream first job working as a studio manager at the Bobbi Brown studio in the City after calling the area manager every day for weeks.

From here, she moved to Fenwick Bond Street where she managed the Bobbi Brown team and began networking with top editors. After a few years' exposure, she was promoted to a Pro position at the brand where she climbed the ranks and made a name for herself as one of the British beauty industry's most respected figures.

After 12 years at Bobbi Brown, Hannah stepped down from her role in 2018.

Since then her career has gone from strength to strength. She has been resident beauty expert on Channel 5's revamped '10 Years Younger' and released sell-out collaborations with brands including Ciate.



Where to find Hannah Martin

Instagram: @hannahmartinmakeup

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more