Ify Akpuaka is the founder of wellness consultancy, The Modern Glow. As a qualified nutritional therapist and yoga teacher, she combines these principles (including breathing techniques) into an integrative, holistic approach that addresses the root causes of health issues. She specialises in supporting busy individuals by tailoring realistic and attainable nutrition, yoga, and lifestyle modifications to each person. Her mission is to help clients look and feel their best, restoring their natural glow and vitality. She can support with issues such as digestion, hormone balance, weight loss, stress, sleep, skin complaints, and mental health. To work with her, you can book in for a one-on-one consultation on Zoom, after which she'll develop a personalised lifestyle plan for you. You can also join her group yoga classes, either online or in person at Horizon Gym in Maidenhead (from £7); or book in for private lessons. She also runs additional workshops and retreats.