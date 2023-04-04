Jasmine Hemsley

Born to a Filipino mother and a British father, combining eastern and western traditions has always been a way of life for Jasmine. And it’s influenced her career too. Merging Eastern holistic philosophies with Western wellbeing tech to make healthier living accessible to all, even if you’re hardly a Goop junkie, is at the heart of all of her messaging.

Through her books, tv appearances and the Hemsley digital platform, Jasmine is dedicated to getting people to think more ethically and sustainably when it comes to making choices in everything from food to fashion and beauty.

Of course, she wouldn’t be a true wellbeing expert if a little bit of mindfulness didn’t come into play. A trained sound therapist, Jasmine hosts immersive sound baths using the harmonics of gemstone and crystal alchemy to help ground attendees and get them to take a little time out from their hectic lives.

Other impressive feats include winning the Women’s Health Wellbeing Book of the Year in 2019 for East by West and hosting the popular podcasts The Wellness Connection and SELF-Sustainable with Selfridges. Jasmine consults on food and wellness for brands including Goop and Eco Age and is a proud ambassador for Women for Women, Cool Earth and the Wild at Heart Foundation.