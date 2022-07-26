Dr Johanna Ward

Aesthetic doctor, GP and founder of Zenii London

  • Location: London, Buckinghamshire
  • See them for: Consultations, Anti-ageing, PRP, Peels, Injectables
  • USP: State-of-the-art collagen rejuvenation


About Dr Johanna Ward

With creamy blonde hair and skin just as lustrous, you'd think Dr Johanna Ward had spent her life in the realm of aesthetics. But the Kent-based doctor has actually clocked up many years working as a GP, which explains her knowledge on everything from sleep to menstrual cycles.

While all the usual injectables feature on her menu, the half-Swedish beauty is a bio-hacking advocate who can make you look tighter and brighter in just one session with her clever Intracel and Ultracel treatments.

Dr Johanna juggles heading up her own Zenii skincare, drinks and supplement range with running her elegant Kent salon that's popular with royalty and celebrities alike. But the aesthetics extraordinaire hasn't always worked in such a deluxe environment.

With a degree in English Literature at Oxford University under her belt, Dr Johanna studied medicine at Guys and St Thomas' Medical School. After graduating, she spent time at several London hospitals and trauma centres before working as a GP, specialising in dermatology and minor surgery.

This fuelled her passion for all things aesthetics and she went on to train with some of the best in the business including Obagi in Beverly Hills.

Since then, wellness advocate Dr Johanna has authored a book called 'Superfoods to Superhealth,' won several awards and suffered a near-death experience following a battle with COVID in April 2020.

Now highly regarded by her industry peers, she was previously hired to work under esteemed Dr Tracy Mountford and hosts the 'Sunday School' skincare series on Instagram with Get the Gloss favourite Dr Sophie Shotter.

Accreditation: BA (Hons) MBBS DRCOG MRCGP Dip Clin Derm (distinction), a member of BCAM (British College of Aesthetics Medicine), the Royal College of General Practitioners and registered with the General Medical Council (GMC no. 6120830).



Where to find Dr Johanna Ward

Website: vitalizeclinic.co.uk

01622 232608
hello@vitalizeclinic.co.uk

Vitalize Clinic
299 Hale Street
East Peckham
Tonbridge
Kent
TN12 5HZ

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more