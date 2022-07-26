Dr Johanna Ward

Dr Johanna juggles heading up her own Zenii skincare, drinks and supplement range with running her elegant Kent salon that's popular with royalty and celebrities alike. But the aesthetics extraordinaire hasn't always worked in such a deluxe environment.

With a degree in English Literature at Oxford University under her belt, Dr Johanna studied medicine at Guys and St Thomas' Medical School. After graduating, she spent time at several London hospitals and trauma centres before working as a GP, specialising in dermatology and minor surgery.

This fuelled her passion for all things aesthetics and she went on to train with some of the best in the business including Obagi in Beverly Hills.

Since then, wellness advocate Dr Johanna has authored a book called 'Superfoods to Superhealth,' won several awards and suffered a near-death experience following a battle with COVID in April 2020.

Now highly regarded by her industry peers, she was previously hired to work under esteemed Dr Tracy Mountford and hosts the 'Sunday School' skincare series on Instagram with Get the Gloss favourite Dr Sophie Shotter.

Accreditation: BA (Hons) MBBS DRCOG MRCGP Dip Clin Derm (distinction), a member of BCAM (British College of Aesthetics Medicine), the Royal College of General Practitioners and registered with the General Medical Council (GMC no. 6120830).