Dr Joney De Souza

Aesthetic Doctor

  • Location: London
  • Expert In:Aesthetic Doctor, Skincare, Aesthetics, Lasers


About Dr Joney De Souza

Dr Joney De Souza's aesthetic approach is all about embracing your individuality and his belief that natural results are the best options he can offer his patients. After graduating in Medicine in Brazil, home to many of the world’s most celebrated plastic surgeons and aesthetic doctors, he relocated to the UK in 2007. Now, with more than 15 years of experience in aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine, the GMC registered aesthetic doctor and member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine works from his clinic in Marylebone, where patients can choose from a wide variety of cutting-edge treatments that provide outstanding natural results with minimal downtime. Those range from Laser treatments including Picosure and Endolift to Mesotherapy, PRP, and Dermal Filler treatments including the 8-Point Facelift.




Where to find Dr Joney De Souza

Website: drjoneydesouza.com

Email: info@drjoneydesouza.com


