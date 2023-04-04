Josh Wood

Hair colourist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair Colour
  • USP: creating the subtle colour of your dreams in-salon and at home
get-the-gloss-josh-wood1


About Josh Wood

Josh Wood has long been the go-to colourist for celebrities including Elle Macpherson and Laura Bailey. Treating hair like a canvas for tailor-made tones, Wood is the master of taking hair from boring to billboard-worthy in the subtlest of ways. Plus, he knows how to keep hair in peak condition despite the harshness of many colour processes..

In 2011, Wood opened the doors to his Atelier, or ‘the anti-salon’, as he refers to it. The intimate space, tucked away in Holland Park, offers bespoke colour, treatments and cuts alongside privacy and discretion - ideal for celebs and ‘civilians’ looking for some stress-free me-time

Wood became a household name in the UK when he launched his at home colour range, Josh Wood Colour, in 2018. Sick of the block colour provided by box dye, Josh wanted to provide home hair dye with in-salon results. The root concealers are fool-proof and the Shade Shots work like a toner to warm up or cool down your locks. They are ways to stretch your time between salon visits, and have inspired copycat products  by all of the major haircare brands. Sometimes, it takes a real insider to change an industry.



Where to find Josh Wood

Website: www.joshwoodcolour.com
Phone: 020 3393 0977
6 Lansdowne Mews
London
W11 3AN

