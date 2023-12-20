Lee Garrett

Aesthetic Practitioner

  • LocationLondon
  • Expert In:Profhilo, Aesthetics, Filler, Botox, Lasers


About Lee Garrett

Lee Garrett is a qualified nurse prescriber and senior aesthetic practitioner with over 25 years of experience in the cosmetics industry. Best known for his unique jawline-defining technique, 'The Garrett Curve', Lee has a diverse skillset in a range of advanced non-surgical treatments including wrinkle relaxing treatments, dermal fillers, Morpheus8, and Forever Young BBL. You can also see him for a range of area-specific tweaks, including tear trough fillers, temple hollow volumising, liquid face lifting, chin volumising, non-surgical rhinoplasty, natural lip enhancement, and more. He has been a member of the Allergan Faculty for seven years and is heavily involved with education programs teaching advanced dermal filler techniques.




Where to find Lee Garrett

Website: www.cosmeticskinclinic.com 

Email: info@cosmeticskinclinic.com

