Louisa Drake

Celebrity fitness trainer 

  • Location: London, Online
  • Expert In:Barre fitness, Prenatal exercise, Coaching, Nutrition, Yoga, Personal training, Pilates, Post-Natal Fitness


About Louisa Drake

Louisa Drake is a fitness trainer and founder of the Louisa Drake Method, with a background as a professional dancer and choreographer. Celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Rowan Atkinson and Felicity Jones. Her bespoke, sustainable plan fuses Pilates, Barre, dance and yoga with broader holistic health and lifestyle guidance in a 360 degree approach to wellness. It promises to transform your body shape, making you leaner, stronger and more balanced - but also your mind: she is all about body positivity, building your confidence, improving mood and energy levels too. You can apply to work with her one on one via a personalised coaching plan. But she also offers more affordable online group workouts (from £7 a class), as well as a membership (from £35 a month) for unlimited recorded and live sessions.




Where to find Louisa Drake

Website: : https://www.louisadrake.com/


