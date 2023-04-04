Personal trainer and fitness expert
Lucy Wyndham-Read
- Location: Remote, Surrey
- See them for: Strength Training, Weight loss, Post-Natal Fitness
- USP: Her seven-minute wonder workouts
About Lucy Wyndham-Read
1000 free home workout videos and a staggering two million subscribers. To say qualified personal trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read is a 'YouTube sensation' would be an understatement.
Having trained in the army and boasting 25 years' experience, the petite 51-year-old has become famed for her speedy fat-blasting sessions that really work. In fact, her seven-minute ab workout is now the most-liked fitness YouTube video of all time with an incredible 120 million views.
Where to find Lucy Wyndham-Read
