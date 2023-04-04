Hair stylist and CEO of Hershesons
Luke Hersheson
- Location: London
- See them for: Hair styling
- USP: The not-blow-dried blow-dry
About Luke Hersheson
Yes, he styles Vogue covers and fashion campaigns and has tended to the locks of mega celebs like Kate Beckinsdale and the Beckhams, but what Luke really cares about is your hair. His primary goal is to give women great hair, and it just so happens that his Hershesons salons, launched with Father Daniel, are a great place to hang out as well.
Where to find Luke Hersheson
Related Experts
Explore more
More Gloss
Explore more