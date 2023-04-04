Luke Hersheson

Growing up under the tutelage of his father, the mega-hairdresser Daniel Hersheson, hair is in Luke’s DNA. He’s been styling hair from the age of 14. His signature is the kind of laissez-faire style that says “I woke up like this” rather than “I just stepped out of the salon.”

Luke’s father created the ‘super salon’ with his first venture back in 1992 as a place where you go to get your hair cut and hang out, but also to get your nails done or enjoy a facial. Today, these ‘concept’ salons and beauty bars are commonplace. And the Hershesons brand is still leading the way. The latest salon in Belgravia has a café and even an in-house facial acupuncturist, none other than the renowned Sarah Bradden.

Luke has also written a pretty handy hair guide, Great Hair Days & How to Have Them - the title says it all. There’s a line of innovative Hershesons styling products as well, with The Almost Everything Cream a firm favourite among Luke’s loyal clientele.