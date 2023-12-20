Madeleine Spencer

Beauty Journalist, Podcaster and Makeup Artist

  • LocationLondon
  • Expert In:Makeup Artist, Journalist


About Madeleine Spencer

Madeleine Spencer is an award-winning journalist, podcaster, and broadcaster, whose work covers beauty, wellness, travel, food, London, and mental health.  Her podcast, Beauty Full Lives, is an engaging interview series, which has featured in the top 50 podcasts chart on iTunes, as well as in our Get the Gloss' round-up. Due to her expertise, Madeleine has offered commentary on Newsnight, ITV, Sky News, and BBC’s various radio stations; has produced content for Dove, Pantene, Dyson, Laura Mercier, and Shiseido; and has worked with brands including Nike, Sisley, Aveda, Max Factor, Symprove, and Murad.




Where to find Madeleine Spencer

Social handle: @madeleinelovesthis

