Maisie Hill is a life coach and menstrual health expert, with over two decades of experience working as a women's health practitioner, acupuncturist and doula - as well as qualifying as a Master Certified Coach (the gold standard in life coaching). She has few one-on-one coaching slots available, but you can work with her directly through her life coaching membership, Powerful (from £80 per month): this includes webinars, group coaching sessions on Zoom, written coaching and a Facebook community. You can also listen to her free weekly podcast, The Maisie Hill Experience, which has over 1.5 million downloads and aims to empower women by teaching people how to manage their mindset. She is the author of three best-selling books, too: Period Power and Perimenopause Power teach you how to harness your hormones and cycle. And, her latest book Powerful shows you how to understand and manage your nervous system and stress responses, exploring topics like people-pleasing, procrastination and boundary-setting.