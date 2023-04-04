Dr Marine Vincent

Pharmacist and founder of The French Pharmacy and Make Me Feel

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Skin Consultations, Prescriptions, Health
  • USP: Accessible skincare advice, especially for sensitive faces


About Dr Marine Vincent

Consider Dr Marine Vincent the doyenne of French pharmacy brands. Having founded two Parisian-inspired 'parapharmacies' in Clapham and Marylebone, she carefully curates the products that make it onto her stores' shelves.

But it's her warm and personable approach, and innate understanding of sensitive skin – which she shares via independent online skin consultations – that's cemented Dr Marine as one of our go-to gurus.

Following her training in Lyon as a pharmacist, with a special interest in dermatology, Dr Marine Vincent was keen to experience working under a different healthcare system so decided to move to London.

Here, she managed the pharmacy department of the popular Medicare Francais in Earl's Court before opening her own stores – Make Me Feel in 2016 and The French Pharmacy in 2020.

These one-stop shops offer everything from prescriptions and osteopathy to facials and acupuncture, all fuelled by Dr Marine's 15 years of experience and health and skincare know-how.

For a one-to-one service with the maestro herself, book in for her online skin consultation where she'll even recommend other independent experts – like acupuncturists, nutritionists and hypnotherapists – to help you get to the root of a problem.

Accreditation: Registered pharmacist with the GpHC, number 2064954



Where to find Dr Marine Vincent

Website: thefrenchpharmacy.co
0207 935 8300
hello@thefrenchpharmacy.co

The French Pharmacy
10 New Cavendish Street
London
W1G 8UL

Make Me Feel
25 Abbeville Road
Clapham
London
SW4 9LA

