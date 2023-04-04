Following her training in Lyon as a pharmacist, with a special interest in dermatology, Dr Marine Vincent was keen to experience working under a different healthcare system so decided to move to London.

Here, she managed the pharmacy department of the popular Medicare Francais in Earl's Court before opening her own stores – Make Me Feel in 2016 and The French Pharmacy in 2020.

These one-stop shops offer everything from prescriptions and osteopathy to facials and acupuncture, all fuelled by Dr Marine's 15 years of experience and health and skincare know-how.

For a one-to-one service with the maestro herself, book in for her online skin consultation where she'll even recommend other independent experts – like acupuncturists, nutritionists and hypnotherapists – to help you get to the root of a problem.

Accreditation: Registered pharmacist with the GpHC, number 2064954