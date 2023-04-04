Michael Van Clarke

Michael's team of 50 stylists, colourists, trichologists and beauticians are awe-inspiring in their own right, having worked with the likes of Jenny Packham and Hollywood's Kate Hudson.

But it's the elite talents of the mane man himself that have made him an industry name.

His revolutionary Diamond Dry Cut – in which the hair is chopped dry for unparalleled precision and face-flattering balance – is his signature.

Passionate about hair health, Michael also developed his acclaimed 3" More Inches product line after noticing the vast majority of haircare ranges use dehydrating silicones to temporarily mask damage.

With 25 years of research and development behind it, the line has gone on to win countless accolades with the growth-boosting LifeSaver Pre-Wash Treatment a particular standout.