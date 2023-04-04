Michael Van Clarke

Salon owner and founder of 3" More Inches haircare range

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair, Consultations, Haircuts, Haircare product prescriptions
  • USP: Couture cuts with hair health at the heart


About Michael Van Clarke

As the brother of the famed Nicky Clarke, Michael Van Clarke has hairdressing in his blood. He received world-class training under the legendary stylist Leonard Lewis and had his first Vogue editorial spread published at just 19-years-old, before opening his uber-swanky townhouse salon in Marylebone. Think Cire Trudon candles throughout and an in-house chef.

Now, with over 40 years in the business and an award-winning product line to his name, he's a true styling stalwart who counts rockstars, royalty, models and politicians amongst his loyal clientele, many of whom have been seeing him for four decades.

Michael's team of 50 stylists, colourists, trichologists and beauticians are awe-inspiring in their own right, having worked with the likes of Jenny Packham and Hollywood's Kate Hudson.

But it's the elite talents of the mane man himself that have made him an industry name.

His revolutionary Diamond Dry Cut – in which the hair is chopped dry for unparalleled precision and face-flattering balance – is his signature.

Passionate about hair health, Michael also developed his acclaimed 3" More Inches product line after noticing the vast majority of haircare ranges use dehydrating silicones to temporarily mask damage.

With 25 years of research and development behind it, the line has gone on to win countless accolades with the growth-boosting LifeSaver Pre-Wash Treatment a particular standout.



Where to find Michael Van Clarke

Website: vanclarke.com
0207 224 3123
reception@vanclarke.com

Michael Van Clarke
1 Beaumont Street
London
W1G 6DF

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more