About Neil Moodie

Name an uber-cool fashion shoot from the last three decades and chances are Neil Moodie was the mane man behind it. With a staggering 50 global Vogue covers under his belt, he's perhaps most famous for masterminding his best-selling Windle & Moodie product range with fellow stylist Paul Windle.

Having stepped down from the brand in 2018, you're now more likely to find Neil sharing his know-how via his popular podcast, IGTV and Get the Gloss masterclasses. But getting a slot in the freelance stylist's diary, alongside the likes of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, is about to get a whole lot easier with the opening of his exclusive new salon in East London.

Neil Moodie's career in hairdressing began in 1984 but it wasn't until nine years later that he got his big break collaborating with esteemed photographer Corinne Day. Having coloured Corinne's own hair – while working as a colour technician for Toni & Guy Kensington – he was asked to join her on one of her shoots for The Face Magazine.

Neil's work got picked up by Italian Vogue and bookings for the likes of Miu Miu quickly followed.

Having made a name for himself as one of Britain's most sought-after editorial stylists, he became a household name in 2007 with the creation of his own brand Windle and Moodie.

Paul Windle and Neil debuted with their Covent Garden salon and electrical hair tools followed by a best-selling product range in 2014.

No stranger to a sought after ambassadorships, Neil has represented brands like Bumble & Bumble and Aveda over the years and is currently ambassador for natural haircare powerhouse L'Oreal Biolage.

Having focused on presenting and high-profile celebrity clients in recent years, Neil's latest venture sees him back on the salon floor with the opening of his Spitalfields salon scheduled for 2022.



Where to find Neil Moodie

Website: neilmoodie.com
enquiries@neilmoodiestudio.com
020 7646 7106

Neil Moodie Studio
16a Lamb Street
Spitalfields
E1 6EA

