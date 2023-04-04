Neil Moodie's career in hairdressing began in 1984 but it wasn't until nine years later that he got his big break collaborating with esteemed photographer Corinne Day. Having coloured Corinne's own hair – while working as a colour technician for Toni & Guy Kensington – he was asked to join her on one of her shoots for The Face Magazine.

Neil's work got picked up by Italian Vogue and bookings for the likes of Miu Miu quickly followed.

Having made a name for himself as one of Britain's most sought-after editorial stylists, he became a household name in 2007 with the creation of his own brand Windle and Moodie.

Paul Windle and Neil debuted with their Covent Garden salon and electrical hair tools followed by a best-selling product range in 2014.

No stranger to a sought after ambassadorships, Neil has represented brands like Bumble & Bumble and Aveda over the years and is currently ambassador for natural haircare powerhouse L'Oreal Biolage.

Having focused on presenting and high-profile celebrity clients in recent years, Neil's latest venture sees him back on the salon floor with the opening of his Spitalfields salon scheduled for 2022.