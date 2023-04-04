Dr Nina Bal

There's a reason Dr Nina has garnered close to 400,000 Instagram followers – and its not just her jaw-dropping Italian beauty or frequent appearances on shows like This Morning and E4's Bodyfixers.

The former professional skier qualified as a cosmetic dental surgeon – graduating with a distinction – in Italy in 2008 before adding facial aesthetics to her repertoire.

Her dentistry background means Dr Nina has an acute eye for shaping the face which she does while following the 'Golden Ratio of Beauty' – a mathematical algorithm said to create the most aesthetically-pleasing combination of features.

Now based in Belgravia's glossy Tempus clinic, she's scooped several awards including 'Best for Innovative Facial Sculpting Treatments' in the Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Global Excellence Awards 2021.

Accreditation: BDS (HONS), GDC (General Dental Council) No. 208766, a member of SaveFace, IAFFA (The International Academy of Advanced Facial Aesthetics ) and JCCP (Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners