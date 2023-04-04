Dr Nina Bal

Cosmetic dental surgeon, facial aesthetician and founder of Facial Sculpting by Dr Nina range

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Cosmetic Dentistry, Injectables, Body contouring, Lasers
  • USP: Super cheekbone-contouring using injectables


About Dr Nina Bal

We have Dr Nina saved as 'The Cheekbone Cheater' in our speed dial – qualified as both a cosmetic dentist and aesthetician, she knows facial architecture like no other. Having hosted a popular 'lift and refresh' masterclass with us, we regularly turn to her for advice on all things sculpting, whether it's lymphatic drainage using her Dr Nina Face Sculpt Serum, £120, or jawline-perfecting with Endolift laser.

There's a reason Dr Nina has garnered close to 400,000 Instagram followers – and its not just her jaw-dropping Italian beauty or frequent appearances on shows like This Morning and E4's Bodyfixers.

The former professional skier qualified as a cosmetic dental surgeon – graduating with a distinction – in Italy in 2008 before adding facial aesthetics to her repertoire.

Her dentistry background means Dr Nina has an acute eye for shaping the face which she does while following the 'Golden Ratio of Beauty' – a mathematical algorithm said to create the most aesthetically-pleasing combination of features.

Now based in Belgravia's glossy Tempus clinic, she's scooped several awards including 'Best for Innovative Facial Sculpting Treatments' in the Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Global Excellence Awards 2021.

Accreditation: BDS (HONS), GDC (General Dental Council) No. 208766, a member of SaveFace, IAFFA (The International Academy of Advanced Facial Aesthetics ) and JCCP (Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners



Where to find Dr Nina Bal

Website: facialsculpting.co.uk
0203 951 9886 or 07340093939
info@facialsculpting.co.uk

Facial Sculpting
Tempus Clinic
11a West Halkin Street
SW1X 8JL


