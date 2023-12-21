Olivia Falcon

Beauty Editor

  Expert In:Aesthetics


About Olivia Falcon

Olivia Falcon is a multi-award-winning beauty journalist and the founder of The Editor’s List, the UK’s premiere cosmetic consultancy.  Designed to help fast-track people to the world's top cosmetic surgeons, doctors, dermatologists, procedures, and practitioners, Olivia has a wealth of expertise in and advice on where to go for the best natural-looking aesthetic results. She was also a Get The Gloss Beauty Awards judge for 2023.




Where to find Olivia Falcon

Website: www.editorslist.co.uk

Email: olivia@theeditorslist.co.uk

