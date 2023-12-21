Olivia Falcon is a multi-award-winning beauty journalist and the founder of The Editor’s List, the UK’s premiere cosmetic consultancy. Designed to help fast-track people to the world's top cosmetic surgeons, doctors, dermatologists, procedures, and practitioners, Olivia has a wealth of expertise in and advice on where to go for the best natural-looking aesthetic results. She was also a Get The Gloss Beauty Awards judge for 2023.