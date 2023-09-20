Dr Paris Acharya

Aesthetic doctor

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, Hormone balancing, PRP, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
  • USP: Oh-so-subtle volume-boosting injectables


About Dr Paris Acharya

There's a reason we enlisted advanced aesthetic doctor Parisha Acharya to host an exclusive skin-plumping masterclass for us. Based in the leading Waterhouse Young clinic, just a stone's throw from Harley Street, Dr Paris' unique background in both dentistry and medicine gives the trained facial surgeon a distinct understanding of anatomy.

Consider her a connoisseur in chin, cheek and jaw perfecting, using precision injectables to dial up lost volume.

Behind Dr Paris' pencil dresses and immaculate blow-dries is an elite set of qualifications and extensive experience in the field of facial aesthetics. First came her dentistry doctorate from Queen Mary University of London, followed by a doctorate in medicine at The University of Birmingham.

She later furthered her training in dental surgery at Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh.

Dr Paris then spent ten years working as a maxillofacial surgeon and has now made a name for herself as one of London's most in-demand practitioners, particularly for injectables.

Choose the Marylebone-based expert for her calm demeanour (she's also completed a course in the philosophy of yoga), eye for detail and knack for natural results.

Accreditation: BDS (HONS) MFDS RCS (Ed) MBChB



Where to find Dr Paris Acharya

Website: waterhouseyoung.com
0207 486 3849
parisha@waterhouseyoung.com

Waterhouse Young Clinic
21 Devonshire Street
London
W1G 6P


