Aesthetic doctor
Dr Paris Acharya
- Location: London
- See them for: Thread Lifts, Hormone balancing, PRP, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
- USP: Oh-so-subtle volume-boosting injectables
About Dr Paris Acharya
There's a reason we enlisted advanced aesthetic doctor Parisha Acharya to host an exclusive skin-plumping masterclass for us. Based in the leading Waterhouse Young clinic, just a stone's throw from Harley Street, Dr Paris' unique background in both dentistry and medicine gives the trained facial surgeon a distinct understanding of anatomy.
Consider her a connoisseur in chin, cheek and jaw perfecting, using precision injectables to dial up lost volume.
Where to find Dr Paris Acharya
Website: waterhouseyoung.com
0207 486 3849
parisha@waterhouseyoung.com
Waterhouse Young Clinic
21 Devonshire Street
London
W1G 6P
