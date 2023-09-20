Dr Paris Acharya

Behind Dr Paris' pencil dresses and immaculate blow-dries is an elite set of qualifications and extensive experience in the field of facial aesthetics. First came her dentistry doctorate from Queen Mary University of London, followed by a doctorate in medicine at The University of Birmingham.

She later furthered her training in dental surgery at Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh.

Dr Paris then spent ten years working as a maxillofacial surgeon and has now made a name for herself as one of London's most in-demand practitioners, particularly for injectables.

Choose the Marylebone-based expert for her calm demeanour (she's also completed a course in the philosophy of yoga), eye for detail and knack for natural results.

Accreditation: BDS (HONS) MFDS RCS (Ed) MBChB