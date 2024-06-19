Pei Chan

Transformational breathwork facilitator

  • Location: London, Online
  • Expert In:Breathwork, Hypnotherapy, Reiki


About Pei Chan

Pei Chan is the founder of Inmispace and a transformational breathwork facilitator. After growing up in Singapore, she worked in finance until having a life-changing breathwork experience in 2017 - which inspired her to career change. She is certified with the Transformational Breath Foundation, the leading professional accreditation in the UK. Transformational breath is a technique that allows people to maximise the potential of their breathing system to improve their physical and emotional wellbeing. She is also a qualified Reiki Master and hypnotherapy practitioner. She believes in the power and simplicity of the breath, and the intelligence of the subconscious mind: going within to find all the answers and healing you need, as she puts it, healing is an inside job. Check out her website for free breathwork tutorials. Plus, she also runs sessions online and in person in Queen's Park, London. Prices start at £55 for a two hour workshop.




Where to find Pei Chan

Website: www.inmi.space
Email: Breathe@inmi.space


