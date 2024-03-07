Pippa Campbell

Functional Hormone Nutrition and Naturopathic Practitioner 

  • Location: London, Online
  • See them for: Hormones, Nutrition, Nutritionist


About Pippa Campbell

If you are struggling with hormonal imbalances, unexplained fatigue, weight gain, gut issues, inflammation or an autoimmune condition, Pippa Campbell wants to help. Inspired by her own teenage struggles with IBS and chronic PMS, Pippa became a functional hormone nutritionist after discovering how simple, yet profound, changes to her diet and lifestyle helped finally resolve her health issues. Also, a trained naturopathic practitioner and nutrigenomics specialist, The Pippa Campbell Method (PCM) is her 360-degree online membership plan for nutrition and wellbeing - the result of thousands of hours spent investigating the root cause of female hormone and weight issues. Alongside her team of five practitioners, she aims to allow her clients to live a full, vibrant life and begin to enjoy eating again. She also has her own brand of Pippa Campbell Health supplements, and is the author of ‘Eat Right, Lose Weight’, which aims to help women struggling to lose weight.




Where to find Pippa Campbell

Website: www.pippacampbellhealth.com

Email: hello@pippacampbellhealth.com

