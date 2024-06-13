Dr Rekha Tailor

Anti-ageing tweakment guru

  • Location: Online, Surrey
  • Expert In:Skin Health, Aesthetic medicine, Anti-ageing treatments


About Dr Rekha Tailor

Dr Rekha Tailor is the founder of Health & Aesthetics and a leading non-surgical cosmetic specialist - known for her light touch and natural looking results. She has a background in general medicine, having worked in the NHS for years before specialising in aesthetic medicine in 2005. She offers a range of tweakments for the body, face and scalp: including dermal fillers, LED light therapy, Profhilo, microneedling, Coolsculpting, microneedling and Hydrafacial. You can book a free initial online consultation via her website (and in person consultation fees are redeemable against treatments and products). She is also a member of British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).




Where to find Dr Rekha Tailor

Website: www.healthandaesthetics.co.uk
Email: info@healthandaesthetics.co.uk


