Dr Rekha Tailor is the founder of Health & Aesthetics and a leading non-surgical cosmetic specialist - known for her light touch and natural looking results. She has a background in general medicine, having worked in the NHS for years before specialising in aesthetic medicine in 2005. She offers a range of tweakments for the body, face and scalp: including dermal fillers, LED light therapy, Profhilo, microneedling, Coolsculpting, microneedling and Hydrafacial. You can book a free initial online consultation via her website (and in person consultation fees are redeemable against treatments and products). She is also a member of British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).