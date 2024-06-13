Rosamund Dean is your go-to guru for nutritional support that goes beyond what’s on your plate: she takes an integrative approach, which means looking at the bigger picture, including all aspects of your health and lifestyle - to build your mindset and resilience, too. She is qualified with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and is a prolific writer and public speaker on wellness topics. After working on glossy magazines for years, it was her own breast cancer diagnosis at 40, which inspired her to help other people live in a healthier, happier, more hopeful way. She has written two books: ‘Reconstruction: How to rebuild your body, mind and life after breast cancer’ and ‘Mindful drinking: How cutting down can change your life’. She can also offer specific support on boosting health longevity, beating procrastination, adapting to change, instilling small but life-changing habits and clarifying your vision for your life.