Imagine life without brow bars. Well, you’d have to if it weren’t for Shavata. This is a woman who is passionate about brows; someone who deeply cares about the transformative effect the correct brow shape, arch and colour can have on your face. Her process is basic: she's an expert in the ancient art of threading, or wielding a piece of cotton to accurately remove even the finest of brow hairs. The act itself may be simple but Shavta’s approach is meticulous; 15 minutes with her and she’ll have analysed your face and reshaped your brows to enhance every feature. A Shavata Singh brow shape is equivalent, some say, to a non-surgical facelift.

Shavata specialises in creating perfect arches for her clients as well as performing semi-permanent ‘powder’ and ‘ombre’ brows, which use a needle instead of a blade to mimic real-life hair in threadbare brows. Her highly skilled team also offers microblading services.