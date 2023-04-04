Shavata Singh

Brow guru (unofficial, but accurate)

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Threading, Taming unruly brows
  • USP: Transforming faces one brow at a time


About Shavata Singh

Imagine life without brow bars. Well, you’d have to if it weren’t for Shavata. This is a woman who is passionate about brows; someone who deeply cares about the transformative effect the correct brow shape, arch and colour can have on your face. Her process is basic: she's an expert in the ancient art of threading, or wielding a piece of cotton to accurately remove even the finest of brow hairs. The act itself may be simple but Shavta’s approach is meticulous; 15 minutes with her and she’ll have analysed your face and reshaped your brows to enhance every feature. A Shavata Singh brow shape is equivalent, some say, to a non-surgical facelift.

Shavata specialises in creating perfect arches for her clients as well as performing semi-permanent ‘powder’ and ‘ombre’ brows, which use a needle instead of a blade to mimic real-life hair in threadbare brows. Her highly skilled team also offers microblading services.

A chance run-in with an ex-Vogue editor where Shavata offered to thread her brows as part of a facial led to some unexpected press coverage which prompted Harrods to come knocking and offer Shavata a concession space, threading the brows of its very discerning customers. From there, The Brow Studio was launched, the first of its kind in London. Shavata has since gone on to open flagship stores in Knightsbridge and Chiswick as well as having brow bars in selected Harvey Nichols, John Lewis and House of Fraser stores.

With over 30 years of experience, some of the most famous faces in the world trust Shavata’s thread work. Adele, Victoria Beckham, Kate Hudson and Elle Macpherson have all had their brows tended to by the brow guru herself.

A true trailblazer of the brow world, Shavata is now setting her sights on improving lash services. A lash tint at all Shavata Singh concessions now comes supercharged with 111Skin skincare. The treatment includes a classic Shavata lash tint, an eye contour lymphatic drainage massage, and a 111Skin eye mask suited to your targeted skincare needs.



Where to find Shavata Singh

Website: www.shavata.co.uk
020 3026 5520
Shavata Singh Chiswick
274 Chiswick High Road
London
W4 

