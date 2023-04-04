Suzanne Martin

Semi-permanent makeup artist and aesthetician 

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Microblading
  • USP: The Couture Brow’ - or the most bespoke, flattering brow you could imagine


About Suzanne Martin

You won’t find out much about brow, lash and makeup artist Suzanne Martin on the internet. That’s because discretion is her modus operandi. It’s the reason people including Ellie Goulding and Keeley Hawes repeatedly head to Martin’s exclusive residency at The Lanesborough Club & Spa for an expert brow transformation.

Although she also does lashes and semi-permanent makeup, it is her ability to make your eyebrows lift and frame your face in a way you didn’t even know you needed that has sealed her fame . She’s a brow couturier, if you will; she delivers the same attention to detail and expert eye as someone creating a hand-sewn gown. These are bespoke brows, and then some.

Suzanne’s career started as a professional makeup artist working with Christian Dior, but it was brows that really interested her. She understands the power of a good brow and has been creating her signature ‘Couture Brow’ on clients for over ten years.

What’s so special about her brow work? She’s an artist / brow technician hybrid, using microneedles rather than a blade. She takes a makeup artistry-approach to creating a bespoke brow for every client, varying needle sizes to enable her to mimic individual hair strokes. The result is a natural, flattering brow that people will think you were born with.



Where to find Suzanne Martin

Website: www.lanesboroughclub.com
Phone:  020 7333 7064
Email: reception@lanesboroughclubandspa.com
The Lanesborough Club & Spa
2 Lanesborough Place
London
SW1X 7TA

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more