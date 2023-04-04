Dr Tijion Esho

Cosmetic doctor and founder of Esho lip cosmeceutical range

  • Location: South West London, Liverpool, Newcastle
  • See them for: Lip augmentation, Dermatologist, PRP, Injectables, Lip laser, Lasers
  • USP: Pioneering and precision lip enhancement


About Dr Tijion Esho

'The Lip Doctor' is his name, precision pout-plumping is his game. As the former resident cosmetic doctor on E4's Body Fixers makeover show, Dr Tijion Esho's books are filled with everyone from royals to A-list celebrities. He's a top industry innovator offering revolutionary treatments, like his Laser Lip Lift for needle-free volume. He’s also passionate about making lip fillers last longer, and even weaning us off them, via his world-first cosmeceutical lip care range.

Dr Esho graduated in 2005, with the highest honours, from Leicester Medical School with a Bachelor of Medicine degree. Since then he's completed further advanced medical training, worked as an NHS surgeon and become a member of the industry's most prestigious colleges. But it's Dr Esho's consistent innovation and numerous accolades (including being shortlisted for the 2017 Power List: 100 Most Influential Black People in Britain) that really set him apart.

He founded his ESHO Clinics with the aim of creating facial rejuvenation treatments in luxury but affordable packages. From these slick offices across the country, he's pioneered new techniques and methods including the 'Esho ratio' and nano-droplet lip fillers to create his signature accentuated Cupid's bow aesthetic. He also created Midas by Esho – a lip augmentation tool to help practitioners sculpt and position lips.

With an impressive social media following and frequent television appearances, Dr Esho's made waves in the home lip care sphere, masterminding his Esho range of products in 2017.

And as a former NHS worker, he signed back up to help on the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis.

Accreditation: MBChB and a member of the Royal College of Surgeons and Royal College of General Practitioners



Where to find Dr Tijion Esho

Website: eshoclinic.co.uk
Wimbledon: 0203 970 4693
Newcastle: 0191 2499349
bookings@eshoclinics.co.uk

36 Ridgway
Wimbledon
SW19 4QQ

Collingwood House
The Fleming Business Centre
Jesmond
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE2 3AE

