Tracie Giles

Bespoke permanent makeup specialist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Microblading, cosmetic tattooing, Semi-Permanent Makeup
  • USP: hyper-real brows, defined lips and semi-permanent smoky eyeliner


About Tracie Giles

Forget any ideas you have about the heavy-handed tattooed eye and lip liner of the 90s. Based in an eponymous Knightsbridge clinic, Tracie Giles and her team of highly skilled technicians have elevated the entire genre of semi-permanent makeup.

One of the country’s leading permanent makeup artists, Tracie Giles is dedicated to delivering natural results to her clients. She currently counts Vogue Williams and Louise Thompson as fans. Using state-of-the-art technology to create bespoke results, clients head to Tracie for microblading when they want fuller, fluffier, brows, while her signature Gloss and Go Lip Blush is renowned for adding definition and extra pigment to lips. She can even create a semi-permanent smoky eye that looks chic, not clown-like. Impressive.

With over 25 years of experience as a semi-permanent makeup artist and aesthetics practitioner, Tracie is dedicated to evolving the semi-permanent makeup market, through her tireless efforts to discover and develop the very best technologies and techniques. It’s this commitment to being the best in her field that has led to thousands of people trusting her to create the lasting looks that they want.

The permanent makeup and aesthetics market still has a way to go in terms of regulation, which is something Tracie is on a mission to change, training her artists to be the most skilled and exacting in the UK.

When Tracie Giles London launched in 2003, it was the first semi-permanent makeup clinic on the high street. It was always a goal of Tracie’s to deliver natural, bespoke semi-permanent makeup to the masses. Today, Tracie Giles London (situated just round the corner from Harrods) is run by Tracie and her daughter Charlotte, 

Accreditation:

Level 7 Aesthetics Practitioner, Level 4 VTCT (UK), CPCP (USA)



Where to find Tracie Giles

Website: www.traciegiles.co.uk
Phone:  020 7584 1005
24 Beauchamp Pl
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1NH

