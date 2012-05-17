Mutton mamas

17 May 2012
MileyandTish

If you're dressing exactly the same as your daughter when you're in your fifties, something's got to give.

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but a quick glance at Miley Cyrus and her 52-year-old mother Tish, who were out celebrating US Mother’s Day on the weekend, does bring to mind another idiom –  of the mutton and lamb variety.

Don’t get us wrong, Mama Tish is in fantastic shape for a woman in her 50s, however if we were 19 and our mother tried to a) raid our wardrobe and b) leave the house in a low-cut, transparent tank top, sans bra, we’re not sure how delighted we’d be. Surely this can only lead to "Oops!" towel-slips and gaping dressing gowns in front of boyfriends at breakfast.


