12 Weekend Wonders: 12th and 13th April

Have a cuppa

In the heart of Marylebone lies new modern-day tea house Amanzi Tea. The luxurious store features an interactive tea wall, where visitors can touch and smell some of Amanzi’s premium loose-leaf tea. Selecting a tea may be difficult though, as they cover everything from classics like English Breakfast to virgin tea cocktails and green tea based frappés. But don’t worry, Amanzi’s trained baristas are on hand to help guide you through flavours, caffeine levels and health benefits. Cheers! Amanzi Tea ; prices vary; 7.30am-7pm (Monday - Friday), 10am-7pm (Saturday), 10am-6pm (Sunday); New Cavendish Street, London, W1G 8TX Work those facial muscles

Head over to Selfridges this weekend for an exclusive facial massage. Created by SUQQU, the Gankin Massage eases stiff facial muscles and helps sagging skin in as little as three minutes. During this time, blood circulation and lymph flow increases whilst enhancing skin metabolism. Not only that, but you’ll also get a firmer facial contour, sharper chin line and more definition in the lower half of your face. SUQQU ; Japanese GANKIN massage; Selfridges; 30 min GANKIN massage facial/tutorial, £40 redeemable upon purchase; Musculate Massage Cream & Mask, £68 Get a good night’s sleep

Ever looked forward to getting a solid night of rest, only to find yourself tossing and turning? Us too, which is why we’re big fans of the This Works deep sleep bath oil. This blend of essential oils encases you in relaxation and serenity. Pop half a capful in your night-time soak and the therapeutic blend of lavender, vetivert and camomile will work to relieve tension, stress and physical exhaustion. This Works deep sleep bath oil; £80; available from net-a-porter.com and thisworks.com Back to school

Head into the classroom with BeautyMART for The Session School. Here you can receive advice from top industry experts, get clued up on summer beauty trends and receive a complimentary makeup tutorial - it doesn’t hurt that there will also be glasses of bubbly on offer! Guests will also be treated to an exclusive 20% discount in-store. The Session School at BeautyMART; Saturday 12 April; 3 – 6pm; free; complimentary entry via EventBrite Hop over to Harvey Nichols Ever wanted to take part in an Easter hunt? This Saturday, Harvey Nichols is hosting an online immersive theatrical adventure and Easter egg hunt. And that’s just the beginning. The Knightsbridge store will be transported back to the 18th Century Rococo movement, there will be complimentary treatments at beauty counters, chocolate martinis flowing and a three-course Easter Chocolate Menu at the Fifth Floor Restaurant. Our favourite activity has to be the opportunity to create your own chocolate selfie, from £99 for six figurines. iMakr specialists and Rococo chocolate are giving you the chance to see (and eat) yourself in chocolate form. It’ll be the best looking slab you’ve ever seen. FashionEast a ; now until Saturday 19th April; Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge, 109 – 125 Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7RJ Shopping with a conscience

Earlier this week, H&M revealed their new Conscious Exclusive collection – a clothing range that focuses on sustainability. Each piece is constructed from high-quality fabric and boasts intricate detailing. Our favourite pieces include the white lace swing dress with a beautifully embroidered high neck, the jeweled T-shirt and the red carpet-worthy black gown. H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection ; available in all H&M stores and online Get psyched

Just off the busy pavements of Oxford Street, a fitness revolution is happening. A dark room, strobe lights, music and… bikes? Psycle is the new exercise studio taking over London and we’re already addicted. Sort of like a dance class on a bike, you’ll put your entire body to work with different moves, paces and a free-weight arm workout. Crucially, the music is great fun (Programme Director Tim Weeks also DJs in his spare time, so you know the tunes will be good), meaning the 45 minute classes whizz by. Psycle ; £20 per class or packages available here ; 76 Mortimer Street, London, W1W 7SA Observe some true masterpieces

Appreciate fine art and fashion? Then pay a visit to The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk, the first major exhibition from this esteemed designer. Until August, Barbican Art Gallery will be showcasing some of his best work, including the iconic conical bra and corsets from Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition World Tour. There are eight themed sections, including Punk Can-can, The Boudoir, and Urban Jungle. The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk ; Barbican Art Gallery ; now until 25 August; 10am – 6pm (Saturday to Wednesday), 10am – 9pm (Thursday & Friday), 12noon – 6pm (Bank Holidays); £7.25 – £14.50, free for under 12s Give your nails a taste of summer

When you think of summer, what comes to mind? Holidays, blue skies and blazing sunshine? The Limited Edition International Collection from Leighton Denny has encapsulated the season in six gorgeous shades - think tangerine, oceanic blues and ice white. Celebrating the fun and energy of travel, different communities and unique customs, Leighton Denny has taken inspiration from the SS14 catwalks and brought them straight to our fingertips. Leighton Denny International Collection ; £11 each; available from www.leightondennyexpertnails.com , Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Fenwick’s and selected spas and salons nationwide Grab some fitness swag