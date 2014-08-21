3.1 Phillip Lim and Christian Louboutin give nails a designer makeover

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Following the exciting launch of Christian Louboutin Beauté and its first Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour, we can know look forward to further designer treatment from tip to toe thanks to the addition of 30 more shades to the line-up too.

Launching in Selfridges exclusively on the 25th of August and the 1st of September in all other stores (Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Christian Louboutin boutiques), the range encompasses 10 Noirs, 10 Nudes and 10 Pops, (£36) each inspired by an iconic Louboutin shoe or handbag. The brand has also released these amazing lifestyle shots to highlight the range, which has just added fuel to the fire when it comes to our predilection for a good heel and our ever-expanding shoe and nail wardrobes.