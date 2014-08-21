3.1 Phillip Lim and Christian Louboutin give nails a designer makeover

Just in time for Fashion Week, nails can get in on the action too with a few designer coats of their own
Following the exciting launch of Christian Louboutin Beauté and its first Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour, we can know look forward to further designer treatment from tip to toe thanks to the addition of 30 more shades to the line-up too.
Launching in Selfridges exclusively on the 25th of August and the 1st of September in all other stores (Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Christian Louboutin boutiques), the range encompasses 10 Noirs, 10 Nudes and 10 Pops, (£36) each inspired by an iconic Louboutin shoe or handbag. The brand has also released these amazing lifestyle shots to highlight the range, which has just added fuel to the fire when it comes to our predilection for a good heel and our ever-expanding shoe and nail wardrobes.
3.1 Phillip Lim has also teamed up with NARS Cosmetics to release a range of nail polishes , (£15 each) that perfectly merges glamour with grunge. Inspired by the ‘colours that exist in the shadows,’ the limited edition collection comes in an array of two-tone, nude and deep colours which provide a high shine finish and provide just the level of multi-tonal intrigue that’ll make the perfect finishing touch to your Fashion Week outfit of choice. (Plus, a much more affordable and pain-free alternative to that pair of heels that we’ve currently got our eyes on for when we’re running between shows...)