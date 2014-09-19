8 ideas for nails from AW14 fashion week that we all need to try
From easy nail art ideas to the must-have nail polish colours, the AW14 catwalks were full of ideas to makeover your manicure for the new season.
No matter how steady your hand or level of expertise, there’s a look to suit any style and any occasion whether you’re looking for a new statement colour or a subtle way to update your existing one. We found out from the nail technicians and nail artists behind some of the biggest AW14 shows how they created some of our favourite looks, to ensure we sport on-trend nails worthy of a Fashion Week runway from autumn through to spring.
Match your eye makeup with your nails
As Seen At: Antonio Berardi, Kenzo and Julien Macdonald.
Behind The Nails: “Echoing the colours in the collection, the nail was a dark teal shade which teamed nicely with the smudged green eye in the makeup look,” said Revlon UK Nail Ambassador Jenny Longworth at Antonio Berardi at London Fashion Week.
Manicure Must-Haves: “I took the Joan Jett inspiration, however softening any blacks with a hint of green. This was achieved by layering Fashionista Nail Enamel over Posh Nail Enamel , £6.49,” said Jenny. Team with Revlon PhotoReady Kajal Eyeliner and Brightener in Emerald Empire , £5.99, ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen , £6.99 and ColorStay Eyeliner in Black , £6.29 to complete the ‘New York cool’ look created by makeup artist Gucci Westman.
Image: Courtesy of Revlon
The top nail tip off
As Seen At: Osman, Sister by Sibling and Anthony Vaccarello.
Behind The Nails: “Blue was a massive trend for eye makeup this AW14,” says Maybelline New York Nail Expert Michelle Humphrey. “Makeup and nails are partners in crime and blue nails were also a hit. At Osman, to complement the eye I created a blue to black ombre nail using Maybelline New York Color Show in Ocean Blue and Blackout , £2.99. Simple but effective.”
Manicure Must-Haves: “Always ensure you finish your manicure with a good quality top coat to smooth over any imperfections, especially over any kind of nail art,” advises Michelle.
Image: Instagram @maybellinenyuk
The reverse nail tip off
As Seen At: Badgley Mischka, Felder Felder and Peter Som.
Behind The Nails: Turn your French manicure on its head this season by embracing a reverse polish that’s a little edgier than its more traditional predecessors. At Badgley Mischka, nail technician Deborah Lippmann masterminded a metallic and glitter cuticle crescent for a futuristic and fun way to update your party season nail colour of choice this season.
Manicure Must-Haves: Backstage, Deborah Lippmann Take The A Train nail polish , £18 was used as a base, with a half moon of Glitter And Be Gay , £18 applied at the base to accent the luxe chrome colour.
Image: Mark Schafer
Diagonal stripes
As Seen At: House of Holland, Emerson and Opening Ceremony.
Behind The Nails: Backstage at House of Holland, Sophy Robson created a retro late 80s/early 90s press on nail design to complement the designer’s ‘debauched debutantes’ collection. According to Sophy's Tumblr account , “I had the idea to make a 2 tone slant tip which was a new twist on a French and inspired by the diagonal flick motifs you used to see around this time.”
Manicure Must-Haves: At House of Holland, Sophy and her team “used a rouge noir-esque base,” (try MAC Nail Lacquer in Rebel , £10) and contrasted it with the “fuchsia Girl About Town by MAC , £10 to match the fuchsia baseball cap or red orange Shirelle by MAC .” To finish, nails were given slightly pointed tips. They were the nail look of Fashion Week season for many, and understandably so.
Image: Tumblr Sosoflynails
Muted metallic nails
As Seen At: Richard Nicoll, Rodarte and John Rocha.
Behind The Nails: “I’m a big fan of a metallic nail as it adds an air of glamour to your fingertips without having to wear any jewellery,” says Maybelline New York Nail Expert Michelle Humphrey. “With the casual metallics trends, think shades for autumnal days. Soft bronzes, coppers and pewters. We’re not talking chrome or foil effects here, so keep the wraps at bay!”
Manicure Must-Haves: “Over at Richard Nicoll, I gave the models a copper manicure using one coat of Brick Shimmer from the Color Show range , £2.99. This tied in with the makeup and accessories,” she said.
Image: Instagram @nailsbymh
Ice cream nudes
As Seen At: Narciso Rodriguez, Simone Rocha and DAKS.
Behind The Nails: This season’s nudes are less mannequin, more ice cream pastels instead - think pinkier, creamier neutrals to replace your beiges and taupes. Deborah Lippmann P.Y.T, (Pretty Young Thing) , £16 was used backstage at Narciso Rodriguez – a feminine coral pink that looks great on any skin tone.
Manicure Must-Haves: “Nudes are fantastic because they are young, fresh, and playful,” says celebrity manicurist and nail technician Deborah Lippmann. “Anyone can wear a nude! To ensure a flawless finish – be sure to treat your hands. I prep my clients by hydrating cuticles with Cuticle Oil , £18 and complete every manicure with The Cure Ultra-Nourishing Cuticle Cream £18.”
Image: Mark Schafer
Go to the dark side
As Seen At: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Paul Smith and Burberry Prorsum.
Behind The Nails: From deep purples to dark burgundies to rich berries, this season, darker is better when it comes to mastering party season nails. “Don’t be afraid to apply a third coat of varnish. It’s all about depth of colour,” recommends L’Oréal Paris Nail Expert Lorraine Griffin.
Manicure Must-Haves: Backstage at 3.1 Philip Lim, the deep violet Crossroads , £15 was used from the designer’s limited edition collection for NARS Cosmetics. Inspired by ‘colours that exist in the shadows,’ they add a great touch of gothic glamour to trans-seasonal nails. At Julien Macdonald, a custom-made petrol blue was created using L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Nail Varnishes in Blue Reef, Black Swan and Hypnotic Red , £4.99.
Space age nails
As Seen At: Preen, Jean Paul Gaultier and Lisa Perry.
Behind The Nails: 1970s Star Wars was the inspiration at Preen and space rock nails from Nails Inc complemented the silvery mauves and khakis of the makeup perfectly. Sci-fi prints mixed with space punks influenced the collection at Jean Paul Gaultier and the nails were painted to mirror that vision also. Eclectic, quirky and fun, match with this season’s off duty ballerina bun to add a nonchalant edge.
Manicure Must-Haves: Try using Nails Inc nail polish in Battersea Park to recreate the look at Preen, with a coat of Westminster Matte Top Coat , £12 to finish. Backstage at Jean-Paul Gaultier, two coats of Essie Aruba Blue , Trophy Wife , or Fifth Avenue , £7.99 was applied to nails, followed by a slick of Essie Good To Go Top Coat , £8.99.
