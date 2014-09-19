8 ideas for nails from AW14 fashion week that we all need to try

1 / 9

8 AW14 nail designs from the fashion week runways

From easy nail art ideas to the must-have nail polish colours, the AW14 catwalks were full of ideas to makeover your manicure for the new season.

No matter how steady your hand or level of expertise, there’s a look to suit any style and any occasion whether you’re looking for a new statement colour or a subtle way to update your existing one. We found out from the nail technicians and nail artists behind some of the biggest AW14 shows how they created some of our favourite looks, to ensure we sport on-trend nails worthy of a Fashion Week runway from autumn through to spring.