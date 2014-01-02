An App a Day: Snap ColourPop

2 January 2014
get-the-gloss-snap-colourpop-1
In the second app from Snap Fashion, you can now pick a colour and find fashion to match. Katie Robertson explains

Shopping in the post-Christmas sales after all the parties, presents and chaotic seasonal spirit whilst trying to maintain our style and sparkle is no easy feat. However, at long last women everywhere can collectively breathe a sigh of relief as there is now an app that has taken all the stress and strife out of our shopping shenanigans - Snap ColourPop. With this little pocket rocket, no longer will we have to trawl the streets and fight back the fashionistas to find that one must-have item.

This easy-to-use app is fabulously simple, beautifully visual and best of all, free. All you need to do is take a photo of a colour that’s caught your eye and in seconds Snap ColourPop will search through an ever-expanding catalogue of products from over 170 top UK retailers to bring you all the clothes and shoe results in that exact shade. Don’t worry if you have an eclectic sense of style; this amazing little app stocks the details from a whole host of stores, from charity treasures at Oxfam to high-street heroes Topshop and even a little sprinkling of Selfridges, where you can purchase from directly.

However if, like myself you like to mull over your potential purchases for a little while then simply add the items you love to one giant must-have wishlist for your personal perusal at any time. We also love that Snap ColourPop will send you an email or push notification if anything on your list goes on sale or drops in price, so you’ll never miss out on a bargain buy again - why did no one think of this sooner?

So whether you’re looking for the shoes that will perfectly match your dress, or the sweater that completes your clashing combo, Snap ColourPop is most definitely your go-to style saviour. We’re setting up our wishlists as we speak…

Snap ColourPop is free and available from  iTunes


