Are you ready for the Victoria’s Secret Show to hit the UK?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 April 2014
get-the-gloss-victoria-s-secret-uk

The infamous show is coming to London this December

This year’s annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to hit the UK and we can’t wait to see the Angels in action.

Taking place on the 2nd of December at Earl’s Court, the show looks likely to be one of the most glamorous line-ups and FROWs the city’s ever seen.

Making the announcement at a press conference this morning at the company’s flagship store in London, supermodels Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel helped to confirm what the lingerie brand had been teasing on Twitter last night.

With last year’s show featuring a Brit-inspired section and Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn taking to the catwalk previously too, it seems the hints may have started further back than we realised.

From the most bejewelled of bras (one worth $15 million in shows gone by), the most decadent of wings and musical acts which have included the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift, we’ll be counting the days till the Angels take flight this December for a fashion show to hit the capital like no other. Could Candice’s hope for Prince Harry to be in the FROW become a reality? We’ll have to wait and see...


