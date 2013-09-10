Atelier Liberty pops up at Sketch this Fashion Week

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 September 2013
get-the-gloss-atelier-liberty-pop-up-at-sketch-1

Make sure your hair and nails are front-row ready with the latest pop-up for London Fashion Week, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

With London Fashion Week just around the corner, the pros at Atelier Liberty  and Sketch  have teamed up to offer the fash pack the ultimate FROW-worthy pampering pop-up.

Perfect for ensuring that you’re fashionably primed, polished and prepped whether it’s a hectic schedule of shows ahead of you or a day out at Somerset House to soak up the atmosphere, guests are certainly in for a treat with this triple threat express package.

Featuring an expert dry-style blow-dry from a member of the team at Atelier Liberty (responsible for the well-tressed trio of Elle Macpherson, Laura Bailey and Daphne Guinness to name but a few), an assortment of delicious Sketch breakfast goodies to choose from plus a file and polish using the latest Essie shades, you’re sure to be one step ahead of the catwalk-spotting crowds.

Designed to provide a pre-show pick-me-up for the fashionista on-the-go (a speedy 45 minutes to be exact) and all for a very reasonable £25 too, if there was ever a way of getting sufficiently runway-ready to face Fashion Week madness when time is of the essence, this is it.

Appointments are available between 8am and 10.30am from the 13th to the 17th of September at Sketch, 9 Conduit Street, London W1S 2XG. For reservations, call 020 7659 4500 or visit sketch.uk.com.


