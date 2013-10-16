Beauty Crush: Burberry's first ever nail collection - Trench Kisses

If the state of my soaked through jeans the other day were anything to go by, it looks like the drizzly days of autumn are here to stay. So it is with much dismay and a pinge of sadness that I start to pack away my beloved ballet pumps and blazers and make way for my wellies and waterproofs instead.

Never quite the high-risk fashion seeker, perhaps it’s the opportune time for me to take heed and listen to my grandmother’s advice and ‘dress better’ (thanks gran) this season. And you know what Granny Muttu (yes, even I shorten my surname)? This year I will. In fact, I might even opt for autumn’s must-have trench and while I’m at it, go for a wild and out there TWO coats instead… of this season’s must-have rain-proof accessory that is: Burberry’s first-ever collection of nail polishes , £15. While I’m sure this is not what granny had in mind, I hope her love of a good pun will convince her otherwise.

These three covetable catwalk-to-counter shades from the brand’s ‘Trench Kisses’ AW13 make-up collection take inspiration from the colour palette of oxblood, black, trench and accents of gold as well as from the Burberry AW13 ready-to-wear runways, so we can all channel our inner Cara or Jourdan. Considering the current state of this cold-blooded GTG writer’s wardrobe of worn-out woolly weatherproofs, this dose of high-fashion nail couture couldn’t have come at a better time.

Available in Oxblood , (a daringly deep and luxurious red), Stone (a chic, sophisticated nude) and Poppy Blac k, (a contrasting nightime noir), each provide a GTG approved #GlossyPosse finish with the added bonus of super-quick drying and hardening times thanks to its patent-pending technology.

They even claim that a two coat application dries in two minutes! Great news for the more chip-prone and antsy-pantsy amongst us (myself included - I’m quite the accomplished smudger).

Nourishing and strengthening, complete with trademark Burberry-print caps, this is one collection of hard-wearing polishes that will have me ditching the gloves to showcase my newly made-over model-worthy mani. Are you happy now gran? It may not be a fur coat, but at least it’s a start.