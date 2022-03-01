Beauty Crush: Pierre Hardy and NARS

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 April 2013
get-the-gloss-pierre-hardy-and-nars-collection-1

Ayesha Muttucumaru shares the new collection from Pierre Hardy and NARS. Shoes and beauty? We're sold...

Inject your make-up bag with a dose of cutting edge fashion courtesy of the new collaboration between designer Pierre Hardy and NARS, available on counter from the 1st of May.

Inspired by his Summer 2013 shoe collection, Hardy brings his signature modern, graphic and chic style to a range which includes six striking nail polish duos and two rich, pigmented blushes with a shimmering gold overspray of the designer’s signature cubic print.

Contemporary, edgy and gorgeous to look at, we particularly love how smoothly the contrasting but complementary shades glide on to give sandal-wielding tootsies a catwalk-worthy makeover just in time for summer.

Not sure which one to don first? Not to fret, as these shades provide ample opportunity to perfect the Token Nail trend, where you paint one nail one shade and the rest another for an instant beauty update that’s both modern and wearable. And as an added bonus, each pairing also comes in a small shoebox with a dust bag just like Hardy’s own footwear packaging. This is one collection that’s sure to bring out your inner fashionista.

The collection will be available on counter from the 1st of May and is available now at  www.narscosmetics.co.uk .


