Beckham strips to boxers for H&M

Being a staffer at Get the Gloss is not without its perks. Take this morning for example: our first task of the day was to watch a man built like a Greek god run around in his boxer briefs - all in the name of work. Lucky for you glossy readers though, we are of the opinion that sharing is caring and so we'd like to extend the invitation to ogle to your good selves. You're welcome.



Before your imagination runs wild, fret not - GTG hasn't transitioned from having a health and beauty focus to something of a perverse and seedy nature. Rest assured we're not that kind of site - it’s just that today happens to be the debut of the new campaign for David Beckham Bodywear at H&M. Swoon.



The campaign arrives in the form of a short film, directed by none other than Guy Ritchie and starring the Adonis that is David Beckham. The tongue-in-cheek film (or rather, jaw-will-hit-the-floor film) casts Beckham as an 'action hero' who runs through the streets and gardens of Beverly Hills, dressed only in his boxers.



Simple but highly effective, we finally understand why our male friends were so enamoured with scantily clad Baywatch babes mindlessly running along beaches in the 90s. Becks sprints and the penny drops.



The David Beckham Bodywear Collection will be in H&M stores from the 7th February, but in the meantime do check out the pièce de résistance of this whole collaboration . Who knew khaki boxer briefs could look so good?