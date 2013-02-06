Beckham strips to boxers for H&M

6 February 2013
get-the-gloss-david-beckham-new-h-m-video-1

Kiran Branch watches David Beckham running around half naked - but it's for work, honest

Being a staffer at Get the Gloss is not without its perks. Take this morning for example: our first task of the day was to watch a man built like a Greek god run around in his boxer briefs - all in the name of work. Lucky for you glossy readers though, we are of the opinion that sharing is caring and so we'd like to extend the invitation to ogle to your good selves. You're welcome.

Before your imagination runs wild, fret not - GTG hasn't transitioned from having a health and beauty focus to something of a perverse and seedy nature. Rest assured we're not that kind of site - it’s just that today happens to be the debut of the new campaign for David Beckham Bodywear at H&M. Swoon.

The campaign arrives in the form of a short film, directed by none other than Guy Ritchie and starring the Adonis that is David Beckham. The tongue-in-cheek film (or rather, jaw-will-hit-the-floor film) casts Beckham as an 'action hero' who runs through the streets and gardens of Beverly Hills, dressed only in his boxers.

Simple but highly effective, we finally understand why our male friends were so enamoured with scantily clad Baywatch babes mindlessly running along beaches in the 90s. Becks sprints and the penny drops.

The David Beckham Bodywear Collection will be in H&M stores from the 7th February, but in the meantime do check out the pièce de résistance of this whole collaboration . Who knew khaki boxer briefs could look so good?


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

Explore More