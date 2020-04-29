Sales of tracksuit bottoms and utility joggers have shot up

If you’d told us at the start of 2020 that we’d be mostly living in tracksuit bottoms and utility joggers we’d have laughed you out of town. But sweat pants have become a wardrobe staple with retail data analyst Lyst reporting searches rising by 104 per cent in the last month. High-end fashion retailer Browns’ best-selling item over the past seven days were tracksuits from brands including Fendi, Burberry and Off-White. While some of those fashion-forward jogging bottoms have hefty price tags there are some great high street options for smaller budgets. These affordable dupes are more than your off-duty grey comfies; think chic joggers (oxymoron?) that we can continue to rock post-lockdown. Maybe with a pair of heels rather than our trusty slippers. Here are the ones we’ve got our eye on: ASOS Design joggers with zip pockets, £28



Zip utility pockets give these otherwise casual trouser serious S/S20 credentials. There are four pockets in all, so we won’t even need to dust off our handbags when we wear these out. Buy now H&M joggers, £14.99



Once you’ve fallen in love with how chic these high-waisted drawstring joggers are, we defy you to resist picking up the beige and dark grey pairs too. Buy now Cos elasticated wool-mix trousers, £69



Understated and timeless these tapered leg trousers with elasticated waist are joggers for people who don't do trackie bottoms. Crease-free and 87 per cent cool wool, they look gorgeous with mules and have a guaranteed shelf life beyond lockdown. Buy now Gap utility joggers, £19.99



For an injection of colour these smooth Tencel trews with drawstring waist and front utility pockets come in lavender and coral as well as more traditional black and khaki. They’re made from responsibly harvested trees. Buy now ASOS Design straight leg joggers, £18



We don’t think we’ll ever tire of a neutral palette. Pair these trews with a cashmere jumper to complete a look that’s straight off your Instagram grid. Buy now Missguided high waisted camo trousers, £35



These are the combo of cargo pants and tracksuit bottoms that we never knew we needed. They have a more trouser-like waistband than some of the others in our edit, but the cuffed bottom keeps them securely in the sweatpants category. Buy now Hunkemoller velour joggers, £27



Some people might say that velour belongs in the early 2000s with Paris Hilton and diamante tops. We disagree. Soft, comfy and easily styled up - what’s not to like? The piping makes these stand out from every day lounging pants too. Buy now M&S tapered trousers, £35

Available in camel, cream, navy and khaki, we like the safari vibes these trousers lend. Pair with a blazer for a work-friendly look and your favourite slouchy jumper for chilling at home. Buy now Missguided grey stripe fleece joggers, £22

You might have filed fleece in the 'deeply unfashionable' category in your brain, but hear us out. Paired with a snug long-sleeved top and a pair of open-toe sandals and you’re on to a comfy winner. Buy now LuluLemon striped joggers, £114



We don’t know if we love the navy or burgundy colour better - would gladly invest in both, to be honest, especially as they are on sale (originally £158). Perfect for both exercise and street wear, so kind of two pairs of trousers in one? Buy now ASOS Design satin joggers, £30