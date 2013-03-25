Beyonc for H&M

If like us, your quest for tickets for the Mrs Carter Show Tour left you disappointed, dismayed and perhaps downright inconsolable, fret not as although you may not be able to see her in April, you can at least dress like her come May.

Following in the footsteps of Madonna, Karl Lagerfeld and Stella McCartney, H&M have announced that their summer campaign will be fronted by none other than Queen Bey herself, in a range that she personally helped design.

MORE GLOSS: Bun the world with Beyoncé

According to Donald Schneider, Creative Director of H&M, the campaign is “an epic fantasy, with glamour, drama and also a sense of paradise.” Mission accomplished if this first snap of Sasha Fierce reclining on a sunbed in the Bahamas is anything to go by. Us, jealous? Never.

To be introduced as the “Beyoncé as Mrs. Carter in H&M” line, this covetable collection is sure to be a sell-out (especially if the Glossy Posse has anything to do with it). With a bodycon dress, a statement sun dress and - wait for it - a fringed bikini in the pipeline, our bank balances are already quaking at the thought. A tie-dye bikini will also feature in the range as part of the upcoming H&M for Water collection - 25% of the sales of which will be donated to the H&M for WaterAid initiative which has raised £2,650,000 so far.

MORE GLOSS: The ultimate self-tan

Expressing her admiration for the influential Swedish high street fashion brand, Beyoncé said, “I’ve always liked H&M’s focus on fun and affordable fashion. I really loved the concept we collaborated on to explore the different emotions of women represented by the four elements – fire, water, earth and wind. It was a beautiful shoot on a tropical island. It felt more like making a video than a commercial.”

We particularly love Beyonce’s gorgeous beauty look in this first little taster of the stunning campaign shot by photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. With her trademark tumbling golden locks swept to one side, coral-kissed lips and nails and glowing, dewy skin, forget May; this is one look that we want to emulate now and here’s how...

Spritz bumble and bumble’s surf spray , £20.50, through damp hair and dry naturally to achieve wonderfully tousled beach babe waves.