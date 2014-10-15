Build your perfect capsule collection with new fashion site Wardrobe Icons

15 October 2014
gtg-wardrobe-launched-main

GTG columnist Laura Fantacci has put her styling prowess into a new shopping website that will help transform your entire wardrobe

On top of being our resident catwalk queen, fashion editor and founder of Wearing It Today Laura Fantacci has just launched her very own shopping website dedicated to chic clothing essentials.

Created in partnership with Petronella Stofberg,  Wardrobe Icons  is the product of twenty combined years of editorial experience and a deep understanding of how modern women want to shop. Curating edits of timeless, versatile pieces, the focus of the site is placed upon trends than never go out of style, rather than those constantly changing.

Only showcasing items that both Laura and Petro love, the site covers staple items from the perfect white shirt and transeasonal clutch to the ‘forever’ camel coat or statement flat shoes - essentially everything a girl could need to build up the perfect wardrobe. Also boasting a varied price range, items are stocked from high-end style-setters such as Net-a-porter and Whistles to high-street heros like Topshop.

Bold, stylish and easy to use, browsers can select from categories including denim or lingerie to discover the edit of best items available, while Laura and Petro offer up their personal styling advice for each product provided. Not to mention, readers also receive inspiration on how to compliment their Wardrobe Icons essentials with on-trend buys. Following some much-needed retail therapy, users can then head to the editorial section to view shopping pages with style advice, trend reports, how-to pages and exclusive interviews with industry insiders and leading icons.

Speaking of their recent online triumph both Laura and Petro have said “Wardrobe Icons will be the shopping destination for all women searching for a multi tasking, intelligently selected and long lasting wardrobe” - and quite frankly, we couldn’t agree more!


