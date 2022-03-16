Busted: 80% of women are wearing the wrong size bra

Ladies, we need to have a word. The year 2013 may mark many occasions, from the birth of a new royal to the one year anniversary of Danny Boyle's Olympic triumph (what can we say, 2012 was far more exciting), but most importantly it is the 100th anniversary of the bra as we know it. Yet despite a century of shopping for the ever-improving undergarment we women have a lot to learn, a recent survey by boob expert Bravissimo has revealed.



The modern brassiere; from lace to lycra, balcony to plunge, we have choice aplenty in how to support our assets. But perhaps being spoilt for choice is making us lazy when it comes to the actual fitting, since Bravissimo's study revealed 80% of us are wearing the wrong size.



The study of more than 1,000 women by the retailer discovered a whole host of boobs (sorry) that British women are making when shopping for underwear, including The Quadraboob (where the bust spills over the top of the cups), The Side Boob (wires digging into your breast rather than sitting on the ribcage) and The High Rider (where the back of the bra rides up) - with The Side Boob being the most common faux pas.



We've all seen plenty of these bra faux pas on the red carpet, proving that even those with personal stylists can get it wrong - but to avoid any bust disasters try Bravissimo's tips out for size:



1. The strap around your body should be firm but comfortable. When you stand side-on at a mirror, the strap that runs around your body should be horizontal and should not ride up at the back at all.

2. The wires at the front should lie flat against your rib cage and should not dig in, rub or poke out at the front.

3. Your breasts should be enclosed in the cups and you should have a smooth line where the fabric at the top of the cup ends and meets your bust. You shouldn't have any ridge or bulging over the top or sides of the cups, even if you are wearing a balconette style or lower cut shape.



It's no surprise so many women struggle with their straps given that almost a quarter have never had a bra fitting; and it's for this reason that Bravissimo is launching 'Boob School' to give advice to ladies about their lingerie via their Facebook app or in store. If you're a sufferer of The Side Boob, Saggy Cups or even The Super Drooper, we suggest you enrol and use it as a fabulous excuse to go shopping.