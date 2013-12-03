Celebrities go bra-free at the British Fashion Awards 2013

The annual British Fashion Awards took place last night, with a solar system of stars descending on the London Coliseum to celebrate the world’s greatest fash-land achievers. Two Christophers won big (Kane for Designer of the Year, Bailey for Designer Brand of the Year and Menswear Designer of the Year), Edie Campbell and Kate Moss were honoured and Harry Styles pinched the British Style Icon prize from the clutches of Alexa Chung.

Fun, cheekiness (Jack Whitehall was hosting) and the usual tongue-in-cheek attitude prevailed; guests ate British ‘tapas’ (read: mini shepherd’s pies) and Pixie Geldof’s Ashley Williams “clutch” was in fact a lurid green Grinch creature. So far, so normal, but one stalwart sartorial item was noticeably scarce: the humble brassiere. This year, bra did not receive many invites to the BFAs. Bra stayed at home to babysit; Brits let loose and partied. Bog off bra.

This seemed to be the position taken by many a fashionista on the BFA red carpet. Despite the wintry conditions, nipples, sideboobs and presumably chilly cleavage were defiantly in attendance. Beautiful Burberry gowns were accessorised with very little else, as both Suki Waterhouse and Sienna Miller left their “upholstery” at home, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Amber Le Bon bypassed bras in favour of plunging necklines. Rita Ora channelled Jessica Rabbit in Vivienne Westwood, with ample bosom on show, while Pixie seemed to have come in her disco nightie.

We’re all for rejecting restrictive support garments and we love a risqué fashion move, but the prospect of cleavage fallout and nippy nipples gives us goosebumps. We adore the ‘ahhh’ factor of taking off our bras at night, but we’ll be doing so after we return home this party season, not before the big event. Modern multiways can work magic, and the good old British boulder holder is underrated. If it keeps our “assets” and modesty intact, we’re all for it. Save the spaghetti straps and bids for breast freedom for the summer months we say. Booby it’s cold out there…