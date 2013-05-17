Chantecaille launches Fall 2013 Wild Horses Collection

Judy Johnson 17 May 2013
get-the-gloss-chantecaille-fall-2013

Chantecaille's look for autumn has an earthy, equestrian feel - and it's all for a good cause, writes Judy Johnson

Chantecaille has released its latest collection for this autumn, embracing the warm and earthy tones seen on the catwalks for the upcoming season and adding a touch of equestrian style.

This year's range takes design inspiration from the spirit and beauty of wild horses, to reflect their partnership in which 5% of all proceeds are donated to the Humane Society to help their efforts in conserving the land on which the animals roam.

Included in the range is the Wild Horses Palette, £74 containing a quad of warm, neutral eyeshadows, with a chestnut golden brown, creamy beige, a dusky flush of pink and a strong black which can also be used as a liner. With a slight shimmer, a super creamy powder texture and effortless blending qualities, it's all you need to evoke a sunset-inspired look for next season. The pretty casing is also a keeper - a refillable compact that you can use again and again.

The collection also includes the Supreme Cils Mascara, £45, a water, tear and humidity-resistant formula infused with rosewater, which with its antibacterial properties means the tube will last up to 6 months. The snowflake-shaped brush captured our interest as it grabs all the lashes in one go, and even better, it can be removed with just warm water despite being a waterproof product. Now that's unique.

The last eye product of the range is the Le Stylo Ultra Slim, £27, a super precise, highly pigmented waterproof eyeliner which has such a tapered nib that even the clumsiest of beauty buffs will have no trouble applying. It's also completely smudge proof - we even tried to budge it with a warm fingertip and it stayed firmly put.

Add to this the Persimmon Hydra Chic lip colour, £29, a bold tomato red with a hint of orange and a long wear formula that promises up to six hours of flawless and hydrated lips, and you've got yourself a capsule collection that will see you through to spring.

The Fall collection is cruelty-free and paraben-free, without lanolin and animal or mineral derivatives. Available from September 2013 at Space NK, Harrods, Fenwick Bond Street and Liberty.


