Chantecaille launches Fall 2013 Wild Horses Collection

Chantecaille has released its latest collection for this autumn, embracing the warm and earthy tones seen on the catwalks for the upcoming season and adding a touch of equestrian style.

This year's range takes design inspiration from the spirit and beauty of wild horses, to reflect their partnership in which 5% of all proceeds are donated to the Humane Society to help their efforts in conserving the land on which the animals roam.

Included in the range is the Wild Horses Palette, £74 containing a quad of warm, neutral eyeshadows, with a chestnut golden brown, creamy beige, a dusky flush of pink and a strong black which can also be used as a liner. With a slight shimmer, a super creamy powder texture and effortless blending qualities, it's all you need to evoke a sunset-inspired look for next season. The pretty casing is also a keeper - a refillable compact that you can use again and again.

The collection also includes the Supreme Cils Mascara, £45, a water, tear and humidity-resistant formula infused with rosewater, which with its antibacterial properties means the tube will last up to 6 months. The snowflake-shaped brush captured our interest as it grabs all the lashes in one go, and even better, it can be removed with just warm water despite being a waterproof product. Now that's unique.

The last eye product of the range is the Le Stylo Ultra Slim, £27, a super precise, highly pigmented waterproof eyeliner which has such a tapered nib that even the clumsiest of beauty buffs will have no trouble applying. It's also completely smudge proof - we even tried to budge it with a warm fingertip and it stayed firmly put.

Add to this the Persimmon Hydra Chic lip colour, £29, a bold tomato red with a hint of orange and a long wear formula that promises up to six hours of flawless and hydrated lips, and you've got yourself a capsule collection that will see you through to spring.

The Fall collection is cruelty-free and paraben-free, without lanolin and animal or mineral derivatives. Available from September 2013 at Space NK, Harrods, Fenwick Bond Street and Liberty.