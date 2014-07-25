Christian Louboutin launches new beauty line

Joining the likes of leading fashion brands such as Chanel, Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs, Christian Louboutin has finally released his own beauty line, Christian Louboutin Beauté, beginning with just a single signature red nail polish.

The Rouge Louboutin was a result of Christian's objective to ensure that his primary polish was a timeless and classic shade, vibrant and beautiful on any skin tone. This classic shade of ‘French red’ is also intrinsically linked with the Louboutin shoe. When Christian was working on an early prototype, he felt something was missing, and painted the underside with his assistant’s nail polish - so essentially, Christian is giving back to the nails what the shoe took away many years ago.

Looking to go beyond the packaging of his products in the hope of creating true works of art, the bottles are made to look like precious stones encased within a block of fine crystal. The ombre effect, flash of red and stiletto-like cap evoke the image of the classic Louboutin high heels, inspired by the height of Louboutin's highest heeled shoe, the Ballerina Ultima, designed in 2007. So stylish and classic, these bottles can and surely will sit easily on top of vanity tables of women worldwide.

Following the launch of the Rouge Louboutin, there will be 30 additional shades, all inspired by iconic Louboutin shoes and grouped into three families of ten: The Pops, a dazzling selection of all the colours of the rainbow, The Noirs, a set of intense blacks, blues, greens and purples and The Nudes, a mix of vanillas, soft pinks, khakis and chocolates.

Formulated with a glossy, rich lacquer the polishes are beautifully pigmented and have lasting power for up to 2 weeks. With a wide paintbrush-like handle that allows for expert precision, these polishes surely are the new secret to fabulously, fashion-forward nails.

Rouge Louboutin, £36 is available from www.christianlouboutin.com

Christian Louboutin Beauté, Nail Colour, Rouge Louboutin will be available from the 14th August, in Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols & Christian Louboutin Boutiques.